Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 684 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Trex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 2.4 %

Trex stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.