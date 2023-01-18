Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,325 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,240,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $278.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.