Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $102.78. 38,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,394. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,022 shares of company stock valued at $56,629,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

