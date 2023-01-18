Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 19,060 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. Meridian Bioscience makes up about 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 13,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

