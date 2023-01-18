Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 1.7% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

PPG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,032. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $165.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

