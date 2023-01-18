Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 563,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 98,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.92. 89,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,570,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $179.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

