Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $402,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after buying an additional 59,138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after buying an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $19,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

