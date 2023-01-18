Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,228. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

