Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.31.

Corteva stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 6,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

