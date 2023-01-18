Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after acquiring an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

MASI traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $237.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

