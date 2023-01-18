Knights Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Knights Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 103 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £88.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.16. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 426.76 ($5.21).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Knights Group Company Profile

In other Knights Group news, insider David Andrew Beech purchased 1,185,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £996,209.76 ($1,215,631.19).

(Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Further Reading

