Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

