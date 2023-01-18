Kinneret Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Liberty Global by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,469,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after buying an additional 389,437 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 43,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,953. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.