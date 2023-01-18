Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Kinetik Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of KNTK stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,180. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

