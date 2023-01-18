Kin One Day Volume Reaches $889,171.51 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $889,171.51 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,205,856,150 tokens. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

