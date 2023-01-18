Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.11% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

KRP opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

