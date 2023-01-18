KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. 125,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

