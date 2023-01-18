KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 925 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.23. 122,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $526.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

