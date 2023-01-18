KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.12. 26,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

