KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $371,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 20,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,852. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.