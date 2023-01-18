KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 171,776 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,326.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,776 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 236,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

