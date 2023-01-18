KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 115,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.