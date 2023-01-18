KeyCorp Comments on Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $981.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

