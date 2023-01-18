KeyCorp Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.08. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,178,000 after acquiring an additional 199,039 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

