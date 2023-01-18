KeyCorp Comments on KLA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $24.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.66 per share.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%.

KLA Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $415.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $438.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

