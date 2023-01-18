Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Kennametal Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Kennametal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.
Institutional Trading of Kennametal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
