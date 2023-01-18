Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,679,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,702 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

