Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

