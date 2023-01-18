Kendall Capital Management Cuts Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 68.6% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 4.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 171,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 143.7% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Hibbett by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $866.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

