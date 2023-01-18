KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €69.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €64.00 ($69.57) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on KBC Group from €59.90 ($65.11) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

