KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
