Karooooo (KARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Karooooo stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $516.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.