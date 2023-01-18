JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Westshore Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 54,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,487. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00.

