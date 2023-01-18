JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $1,450,598.60 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 150,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,165. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.