Joystick (JOY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $27.98 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $44,205.47 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00232208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.13593425 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,922.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.