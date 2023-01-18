Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.98 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $27.98 million and $38,495.81 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00038883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00231076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.13593425 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,922.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

