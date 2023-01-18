JOE Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. JOE has a market cap of $56.17 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00427982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.78 or 0.30041188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00777839 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

