Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $59,807.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00233692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084917 USD and is up 18.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,497.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

