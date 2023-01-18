Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Short Interest Update

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of JFBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.
