Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fair Isaac Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Fair Isaac in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $16.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.82 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

NYSE FICO opened at $627.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.57. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $638.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

