Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.