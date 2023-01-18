JasmyCoin Price Reaches $0.0050 (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $232.85 million and approximately $63.36 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003047 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00436043 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.91 or 0.30607019 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00760513 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
