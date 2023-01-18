Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the December 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 12,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,884. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.85 million for the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

