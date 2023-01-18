J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

