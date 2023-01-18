J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.29 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.68.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.41.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Featured Articles
