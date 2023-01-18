Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
IVH stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $13.94.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
