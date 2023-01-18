ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 5,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
ITV Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
