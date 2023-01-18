iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. 116,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

