iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

