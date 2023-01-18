iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV opened at $400.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

