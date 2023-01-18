iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

