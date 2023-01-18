iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.